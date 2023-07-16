A third suspect has been arrested in Rustenburg, in the North West, for the theft of 51 rhino horns from the offices of the North West Parks and Tourism in Mahikeng last month.

The SABC reported at the time that the alleged criminals evaded all security on the premises and took the keys to the safe, from which they stole the horns worth R9 million.

Spokesperson for the Hawks in the province, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula, says, “The suspect is due to appear in the Mahikeng Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he will be facing a business burglary charge.”