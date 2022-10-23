A suspect wanted for the murder of a Gauteng taxi boss has been arrested after the police were informed that two brothers were admitted to Ladysmith Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal following the accidental discharge of a firearm.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Nqobile Gwala, says detectives from the provincial organised crime unit found that one of the brothers was implicated in the murder of Siyabonga Zwane in the Ekuvukeni area near Ladysmith in June.

Gwala says the 46-year-old Zwane was on his way to a funeral when he was shot and two others injured.

“Investigations revealed that Zwane was the chairman of a taxi association based in Gauteng. The arrested suspect will be charged for murder and attempted murder in absentia and the case will be placed before the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 24 October 2022,” says Gwala.