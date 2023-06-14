A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of hotel owner and her relative over a week ago in Orighstad outside Burgersfort in Limpopo. The suspect, who is an ex-employee at the hotel, was arrested at a hideout in Tembisa in Gauteng.

Angela and Hennie Classen’s bodies were burnt and were found in separate buildings at the hotel premises. Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the suspect is expected to appear before the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on multiple charges and including two of murder.

“The suspect was arrested in the early hours of today (Wednesday) at his hideout in Tembisa. The provincial commissioner in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe hailed the commitment and dedication by the teams involved in the arrest of the suspect. The 30-year-old male, who is the ex-employee of the deceased, will appear before Praktiseer soon.” – Reporting by Bonnie Makgopa

#sapsLIM [UPDATE] Limpopo Provincial Commissioner hails arrest and the breakthrough made in the house robbery and murder of Hotel owner Angela Claasen (73) and nephew Hennie Claasen (77) at Echo caves in Ohrigstad. 30yr-old Suspect arrested #TrioCrimes MEhttps://t.co/6jC79cx62M pic.twitter.com/lmtC1X7Qhw — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 14, 2023