Police arrest 43 found with thousands of counterfeit sim cards

43 suspects have been arrested after police raided a house in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, where thousands of counterfeit cellphone sim cards, together with a substantial amount of computers, were found.

The sim cards represented all the South African cellphone network providers.

Technicians from some of the mobile networks were called to the scene where they confirmed that the sim cards were imitations.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo says they suspect the sim cards were manufactured on the premises.

Of the 43 suspects, two are South Africans and the others are undocumented immigrants.

They face several charges including the Contravention of Cyber Crime Act, Fraud and being in the country illegally.