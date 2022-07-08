Police in the Northern Cape have arrested 14 suspected illegal miners and 95 undocumented persons operating at a mine in Namaqua area including Klenzie and Nuttabooi. The arrests were made during a two-day operation aimed at clamping down on illegal mining activities.

Mining equipment including generators were confiscated. The value of the confiscated equipment including vehicles is estimated at R3.5-Million.

Provincial police spokesperson Mashay Gameldien says illegal substances such as narcotics and illegal firearms were also found during the raid.

“Approximately 300 illegal miners were found digging at the identified site where the operation was executed. Numerous mining equipment and implements as well as five vehicles were seized during the operation. The total value of the equipment and seized vehicles amounted to R3,5-Million. One firearm was also seized at the mining area and drugs. 95 undocumented persons, 14 persons for illegal mining and one person for possession of narcotics were arrested. The suspects were processed and will appear in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court,” says Gameldien.