KwaZulu-Natal police are appealing to residents of Newlands East in Durban to come forward with any information following Wednesday morning’s shootout with armed robbers at a house in the area.

Two gunmen were killed. A third suspect was arrested.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker says it is alleged that the suspects robbed a courier company vehicle along the N2 in Paddock in Port Shepstone, south of Durban in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Naicker says investigations then led police to Newlands East where the suspects were found offloading the stolen goods. “It is very disturbing for us that criminals will live in such a quiet close-knit community and be undetected and like I said we always tell people if you see something, say something. I’m sure residents would have observed the suspicious behaviour taking place previously in this area when they noticed that obviously the community was silent and didn’t report their activities. They will obviously continue to thrive in such an area, so we will obviously be speaking to community members and trying to identify who these suspects are.” -Reporting by Minoshni Pillay and Nonjabulo Mntungwa-Makamu