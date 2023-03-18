The security cluster in Mpumalanga says plans are in place to deal with any disruptions and public disorder during Monday’s planned national shutdown organised by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Acting SAPS Provincial Commissioner Zeph Mkhwanazi says the province has enough resources to deal with any eventuality.

He says any form of lawlessness will not be tolerated. He says law enforcement agencies are already on high alert ahead of the planned shutdown.

“We are ready to make sure we provide safety and security on the 20th of March. I want to indicate it is an offense to intimidate anybody not to do what they want to do especially to go to work, to go to the place they want to go to of their choice. We are definitely against that as police we will make sure we deal with those types of actions on the 20th of March.”

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Vusi Shongwe says people should go about their normal business on Monday.

“We must be able together with our kids to go wherever we want to go. If I want to go buy a drink and nobody must stop me. If I don’t want to be part of the strike, it’s nobody’s business but my business.”