What happens when one goes through a traumatic experience that changes their lives forever? In the fourth episode of our podcast series ‘In First Person’, we focus on the journey of a 24-year-old migrant, Moses Ncube*.

Unlike many of the stories we captured, for Moses, survival is a day-to-day struggle. Ncube opens up to SABC News producer Bomkazi Malobola about his experience as a migrant in South Africa.