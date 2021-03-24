This week, Digital News producer Lebo Tshangela speaks to Blessing Nkosi, a final year BA student in Strategic Cooperative Communication student at the University of Johannesburg about the financial exclusion.

Thousands of university students across the country are facing a bleak future as they have been financially excluded and prevented from registering for the 2021 Academic year.

This as a result of them owing tuition fees and not securing funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and bursaries from private companies.

However, the students have vowed to continue with their protests until their demands of free education, scrapping of historical debt, and funding of the missing middle are met.

During the recent protests, roads were blockaded, tyres were burned and businesses were pelted with stones and a by-stander was killed in a scuffle between students and police in Johannesburg.

In our weekly podcast, SABC News captures the voices of the protesting students. Digital News producer Lebo Tshangela speaks to Blessing Nkosi – a final year BA student in Strategic Cooperative Communication at the University of Johannesburg. He shares his experience about financial exclusion.

Below is the Podcast:

