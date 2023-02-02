As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver the State of the Nation Address on February 9, the majority of South African have called on him to address the energy crisis.

Eskom has been implementing persistent rolling blackouts since September last year, due to the grid experiencing a notable collapse in generating capacity from time to time. This has negatively impacted on economic growth, businesses and livelihoods.

SABC Digital News Producer, Lebo Tshangela, spoke to some Gauteng resident about the issues they want Ramaphosa to highlight during the SONA address. The issues range from energy to education and unemployment.

When Dineo Maoela from Tembisa on the East Rand was asked, she had harsh words for the president.

“We are going to lose our jobs because he has allowed this to happen in this country, due to Eskom failures. He can sleep soundly on his billions of dollars knowing he doesn’t have the same stresses we do. With the little we get, we won’t be able to sustain our families when we lose our jobs. So, to hell with Ramaphosa. He’s definitely not worthy of being called a president. Bloody cup cake.”

Sophia Kgori from Newlands in Johannesburg says she does not like Ramaphosa.

“I don’t like Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa has no truth. He issues R350s but there is corruption. Ramaphosa, we are struggling, I have 52 years, I’m struggling to get the disability grant for my eyes and finger. Can you see my fingers? I’m struggling to get papers. I don’t like Ramaphosa with my whole heart and soul. Please remove him from his position. He has no truth. Right now, we are taking medication with no food. I sleep on an empty stomach.”

FULL PODCAST: Gauteng residents share their expectations ahead of SONA 2023:

