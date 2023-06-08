Four KwaZulu-Natal women allege that a man posing as a pilot defrauded them of close to R100 000 in cash. The man allegedly met the women on social media with a profile depicting a single airline pilot living in Los Angeles, United States.

After lengthy conversations, the man is accused of gaining the trust of the unsuspecting women.

Private Security Company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) was alerted to this scam this week.

Director of the unit, Prem Balram, says this scammer allegedly used an international sim card to conduct his fraudulent activities.

“Firstly, he befriends them on Facebook. He sends a Facebook request and when the women accepts, chats with them. Eventually (he) sends them his number. The number that I have traced I found out that it is the international dialing code for Italy in Europe. He befriends them and chats to them, informs them that he is looking for somebody to marry and sends them gifts and that’s how it starts.”

Full details in the podcast below: