Sports can be a powerful tool for improving mental health. That’s according to Nomvula Khuzwayo, a fitness enthusiast and personal trainer.

Khuzwayo, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal, holds a BSc degree in Psychology from the University of Cape Town.

Having experienced the healing potential of sports in her own personal journey with mental illness, Khuzwaya explains how various sporting activities can help one in finding solace and resilience in the face of mental health struggles.

“The body and the mind work together. If one is not okay, the other is affected. Our mood and energy are all affected including our diet, so what happens when you exercise, your body releases natural endorphins, the happy hormones. They make you feel good about yourself, and you feel well accomplished, which is something people get from drugs, but this you get from exercise. So, exercise helps with your self-esteem, confidence and overall health.”

PODCAST | Local fitness enthusiast shares how sport helped in her journey to improve her mental health: