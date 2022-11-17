A multi-disciplinary team led by Interpol South Africa, Organised Crime, Detectives, Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force (STF) have arrested a 46-year-old Israeli gang leader attached to a criminal organisation in Israel called the ‘Abergil Organisation’.

The wanted fugitive has been arrested together with seven others at a house in Bryanston. The Israeli gang leader has been on Interpol’s Red Notice from 2015.

He is a wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is part of a notorious gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion, and other criminal activities.

In 2003 and 2004, the suspect allegedly placed an explosive bomb underneath a vehicle of a man in Israel in two separate incidents. As a result of the first explosion, five people sustained serious injuries.

In the second incident, the suspect attempted to do the same with the same victim, where he placed a bomb on top of a vehicle. In this incident, three people sustained serious injuries.

During an early morning operation, the team pounced on an address in Bryanston and found the suspect and seven others.

Twelve firearms including five assault rifles and seven pistols, 40 000 US dollars and three suspected stolen motorcycles were seized.

Andy Mashaile, Interpol Turn Back Crime Campaign Ambassador speaks more on the developments: