In commemoration of National Suicide Prevention Week which takes place from September 6, 2020 to Saturday 12, 2020, we revisit the story of Charmaine Williams.

The week-long campaign aims to inform and engage health professionals and the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs of suicide.

What happens when one goes through a traumatic experience and survives to tell the story?

In episode twelve of our Podcast series ‘In First Person’, mother and trauma counselor Charmaine Williams, recounts her experiences with domestic abuse. She tells of how she endured 13 years of physical and verbal abuse as well as an acid attack at the hands of her husband.

Charmaine Williams tells her story: