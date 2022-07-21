Edu State is a SABC Digital News feature that focuses on the state of education in South Africa. In this episode, the focus is on dyslexia.

The International Dyslexia Association describes dyslexia as a specific learning disability that is neurobiological in origin. Learners with dyslexia experience difficulties with accurate and/or fluent word recognition. They also have poor spelling and decoding abilities. Grade 7 learner, Katlego Pilane was recently diagnosed with dyslexia. He explains what it means.

“What I understand about it is that when it comes to letters and numbers I can swap them with letters and numbers that are similar. And kids with dyslexia can write slower than those without dyslexia. But it does not affect general knowledge. “

Symptoms include difficulty memorising, delayed reading ability, and speech impairment. Before being diagnosed, Pilane says he experienced challenges with completing his school work.

“Before I would write tests like any other normal student but it was hard to spell and I think because of that I would get lower grades, so then especially when I wrote homework, my mom would see how I write my homework and would sometimes complain, but since we have found out about dyslexia we see that, it is not my fault. “

His mother Motshidisi Pilane struggled to understand why Katlego could not spell some of the words he could accurately articulate.

“He struggled from Grade 1 but we thought that he was lazy. He was too slow. We tried out pills that helped with concentration; he still struggled but would pass. We started knowing about dyslexia through Katlego, before then, we didn’t know it. It was a challenge for me because I would ask him questions and he would correctly answer but fail to correctly write the answers down. “

To deal with the challenges that Katlego faces, the school provides a scriber and he is tested differently to accommodate his needs. While his classmates were curious at the beginning, they now understand.

“No, they don’t really treat me differently, but they do know that I get a different kind of test and I go to a scriber. One time they asked the teacher why I needed a scriber and he explained that children with dyslexia need a scriber.”

There are different kinds of dyslexia including, phonological dyslexia, surface dyslexia, rapid naming deficit, and double deficit dyslexia. Katlego’s grades have improved since his diagnosis. His mother urges parents to get their children tested.

“I’d like to advise parents to get their children tested. When the school says you should go and get your child tested, do it. Because I know certain parents don’t. Support your child as much as you can, because children are not the same.”

Katlego will be heading to high school next year and his mother is looking for a school that will accommodate his needs.

“I want a school that will accommodate him, just like the way the current school has supported him. That is my main concern because I will not be able to afford a private school. I wonder if a government school will accommodate him just like the private school has.”



Below is the full interview with Katlego Pilane and his mother Motshidisi Pilane: