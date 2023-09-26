Poultry producers have warned consumers to expect an increase in the price of chicken products ahead of the festive season. This comes as the country is hit by what some poultry farmers have described as the biggest outbreak of avian or bird flu in South Africa.

The highly infective avian influenza was first recorded in the Western Cape in April. The flu has since spread to KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and has been detected in Gauteng and Limpopo.

CEO of the SA Poultry Association, Abongile Balarane, says: “We are hoping because of the number of deaths that supply and demand forces would dictate the drive of prices and products in SA. So, we definitely believe that they will be some increases in the prices of poultry products due to the products that have been lost.”

Balarane elaborates in the podcast below:

H5 and H7 avian flu viruses

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development says in a statement that the country is dealing with two avian flu outbreaks.

The H5 and H7 avian flu viruses have led to millions of chickens being culled to contain the outbreak.

Spokesperson for the Minister of Agriculture, Reggie Ngcobo says Gauteng is hardest hit province for H7 strain while Western Cape is the hardest hit for the H5 strain.

“The number of newly detected PCR positive farms are increasing and industry has thus requested to ensure outmost ball security on poultry farms to reduce the risk of introduction. The department has facilitated the importation of fertilized eggs, for the broiler industry. A similar for the table eggs will be considered if received. We are also facilitating the transportation of fertile eggs to Eswatini for their broiler production.”