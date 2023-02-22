As the Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana prepares to will deliver the Budget Speech on Wednesday, the majority of South Africans say he should allocate more money to address the energy crisis.

The Budget speech comes at a time when President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared two national state of disasters, one on electricity and the other on floods.

Persistent thundershowers have wreaked havoc in Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Northern Cape, and North West province.

While, Eskom has been implementing persistent rolling blackouts since September last year, due to the grid experiencing a notable collapse in generating capacity.

SABC Digital News Producer, Lebo Tshangela, spoke to some Gauteng resident and they felt that Godongwana should allocate more money to Eskom, education and unemployment.

