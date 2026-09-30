PMC Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate attacked at gunpoint at her home

Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate for the People’s Movement for Change (PMC) Nhongo Solo, has been attacked and beaten at gunpoint at her home.

The party says three men had been seen around the property before they forced their way inside and demanded Solo’s cellphone and banking details.

Solo and another person were tied up, while the attackers fled with two cellphones, a laptop and bank cards.

The PMC believes the incident may have been politically motivated.

It is calling on political parties and their supporters to uphold the Electoral Code of Conduct and ensure candidates campaign without intimidation or violence.

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