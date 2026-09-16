PMB woman’s body found bound in Copesville

Police have confirmed that a woman’s body has been found near a dumping site at Copesville in Pietermaritzburg.

The woman was found with her hands tied behind her back and with multiple burn wounds. The body was discovered by a waste picker on Tuesday. The circumstances surrounding her death are unknown at this stage.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says a case of murder is being investigated.

“Police in Mountain have opened a case of murder after a decomposing body of an unknown woman was found near a dumping site on Copesville Drive in Copesville on Tuesday afternoon. The victim’s hands were tied behind her back and her body had multiple burn wounds. The motive for the killing is currently under investigation.”

Police are calling on anyone with a missing family member or acquaintance to come forward and identify the body.