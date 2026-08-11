Pmb informal settlement fire victims battle freezing cold

More than 600 people are battling to survive the bitter winter cold at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg after a fire destroyed their homes over the weekend.

With snowfall reported in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, many of the victims are without shelter, food or basic necessities and are relying on assistance from Non-Governmental Organisations, as they struggle to rebuild their lives from the ashes.

Among them is Thabile Luthuli, a mother of eight, who says her biggest concern is keeping her children safe and warm.

“ I was asleep with my child during the day and my neighbour came to me rushing and she told me to come out quickly as shacks were burning. I did not waste any time as fire was so close. This weather is cold, we have tried to collect the corrugated iron and rebuild the structure.”

More than 500 residents of the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg have been left homeless after a devastating fire razed their shacks. As they await government assistance, the victims have begun the slow process of rebuilding, relying on salvaged corrugated iron… pic.twitter.com/GZFZubILCH — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 11, 2026

Another resident, Mbali Phungula who is eight months pregnant, says she is struggling to cope with the harsh conditions. She says she is unwell but still has to find a way to keep her three children warm.

“We make fire so that my three children get warm and sometimes I stay up like the whole night as I have no shelter. I can feel pain now as I am eight assdffv months pregnant and I always move up and down. I can feel pain now and I need to go to the hospital.”

Extended weather forecast for Thursday and Friday, 13-14 August 2026:

Fine and warm in places in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the extreme east but drizzle along the north-eastern escarpment.#saws #weatheroutlook #winter pic.twitter.com/mjxYK0356k — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 11, 2026

VIDEO| Gift of the Givers has been assissting the fire victims: