Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Pmb informal settlement fire victims battle freezing cold

Shacks damaged by fire at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg.
  • Shacks damaged by fire at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg.
  • Image Credits :
  • Mlondi Radebe
Khalesakhe Mbhense

More than 600 people are battling to survive the bitter winter cold at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg after a fire destroyed their homes over the weekend.

With snowfall reported in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, many of the victims are without shelter, food or basic necessities and are relying on assistance from Non-Governmental Organisations, as they struggle to rebuild their lives from the ashes.

Among them is Thabile Luthuli, a mother of eight, who says her biggest concern is keeping her children safe and warm.

“ I was asleep with my child during the day and my neighbour came to me rushing and she told me to come out quickly as shacks were burning. I did not waste any time as fire was so close. This weather is cold, we have tried to collect the corrugated iron and rebuild the structure.”

 

Another resident, Mbali Phungula who is eight months pregnant, says she is struggling to cope with the harsh conditions. She says she is unwell but still has to find a way to keep her three children warm.

“We make fire so that my three children get warm and sometimes I stay up like the whole night as I have no shelter. I can feel pain now as I am eight assdffv  months pregnant and I always move up and down. I can feel pain now and I need to go to the hospital.”

 

VIDEO| Gift of the Givers has been assissting the fire victims:

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News