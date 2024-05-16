PMB court questions urgency of the Zulu royal family’s application

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has questioned the basis of the urgency of an application brought by some members of the Zulu royal family.

They want to interdict AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini from executing any powers over the Ingonyama Trust Fund. The trust oversees three million hectares of traditional land in KwaZulu-Natal.

Judge Peter Olsen is questioning the urgency of the application.

“I cannot see from your powers the trustee has and where it got it from. If read the script, the position of the trustee is ceremonial it doesn’t have powers the position of chairman is something less ceremonial it does not have powers. He has the duty to sign documents, which require him to sign documents, which require him in his capacity as nominal order of Ingonyama Trust Land. That is required by him by the board otherwise I don’t see any powers and urgency.”

Meanwhile, Advocate Nikiwe Nyathi representing Prince Mbonisi, the brother of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, has argued that the application was urgent.

Nyathi claims it has provided evidence of unlawful expenditure of the Trust by King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

“The reason for that is that the current board which was initially appointed has changed over the months. They are indeed using funds without authority. We also provided evidence that the current board is unlawfully appointed current board is sitting unlawfully.”

The legal team of AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has asked the Pietermaritzburg High Court to reject an urgent application brought by some members of the Zulu royal family.

Prince Mbonisi Zulu, brother to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, and other senior members of the royal family, wants the court to interdict the current Zulu monarch from performing some of his duties.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s lawyer, Advocate Johnny Klopper, has argued that there was no evidence to prove unlawful expenditure.

“The court needs to take into consideration that this application today is the 5th urgent dealing with what I would refer to in essence the main trust of the applicants’ case. In all these applications none of the previous 4 urgent applications seeking interdictory relief against the 7th respondent which is the king has been successful. The matter has been struck from the role on the basis of lack of urgency. The matter cannot be urgent.”

Meanwhile, a strong police presence has been deployed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court precinct, as Zulu warriors or Amabutho have turned out in their numbers to show their support for the Zulu monarch.