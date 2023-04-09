Electricity supply has been cut-off indefinitely in Platfontein and parts of Galeshewe Township in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

This after a young girl was electrocuted allegedly by illegally connected power cables on the road in Platfontein on Saturday afternoon.

Platfontein and parts of Galeshewe are without electricity currently until forensics have completed their investigation at the scene where the incident occurred. T Riet

Comms — Sol Plaatje Municipality (@SolMunicipality) April 8, 2023

Sol Plaatje Municipality Spokesperson, Thoko Riet says investigations are still under way.

“Due to a tragic incident of a young girl who got electrocuted and sadly passed away, the power has been switched off. Platfontein and parts of Galeshewe are without electricity currently until forensics have completed their investigation at the scene where the incident occurred.”