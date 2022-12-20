Plans are under way to turn around the local economy as well as the finances of the African National Congress (ANC). This is according to newly elected ANC Treasurer general Dr Gwen Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa has been elected the first female treasurer-general since the unbanning of the ANC in 1990. She once served as the Gauteng Health MEC, first woman executive mayor of the City of Tshwane and Deputy Health Minister.

She held her first engagement with business at the Progressive Business Forum breakfast just after being elected in the new role.

Progressive Business Forum Conference with the newly elected ANC Treasurer General Dr Gwen Ramokgopa: 20 December 2022:

Ramokgopa has called for a joint programme of action with all role players that will ensure the unlocking of the economy and inclusive growth.

The ANC has in the recent past struggled to pay salaries of its employees, leading to several worker strikes.

Interview with ANC Treasurer General, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa : 19 December 2022: