Learners at Mpotla secondary school in Zebediela, Limpopo, have not been attending classes since the re-opening of schools on Wednesday.

Parents are opposing a decision by the provincial education department to merge their school with Makgwading secondary at a neighbouring village.

Parents say the department merged the schools without proper consultation.

“We don’t want the department to merge our school because we are the ones who built this school ourselves and the other school is far. We are appealing to the department to intervene and assist us in not merging this school today. We are worried that our kids don’t attend school because of these issues.”

Meanwhile, Education Department spokesperson, Mike Maringa says the decision to merge the school was due to low learner enrollment at the school.

“In 2019, the school was left with three teachers because of low enrollment, and in 2020, grade 12 learners were taken to a nearby school so that they can get adequate attention. In 2021 and 2022, all the learners were taken to a neighbouring school, and they were also afforded scholar transport.

Plans to merge schools in Limpopo backfires: