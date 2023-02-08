The Basic Education Department is yet to meet its target towards the eradication of pit latrines at some rural schools in provinces such as Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.

The Sanitation Appropriate for Education initiative, which was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018, aims to address the backlog of poor school sanitation at about three thousand schools.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the school governing body at Mohwibidu Primary School at Ga-Setati in Limpopo, Johanna Mogokong says their learners still do not have safe toilets.

“From 2020, our learners were using the bush to relieve themselves, during the height of COVID, we had a challenge, we were not ready to re-open, our learners still use mobile toilets, they are not safe, especially for learners in Grade R foundation phase, they have to climb on top of bricks for support, we are worried that they might fall.”

Limpopo Education spokesperson Mike Maringa says a tender will soon be issued for the construction of toilets at the school.

“Their school is on the priority list and as the department, we already handed over to Mvula for implementation, the advert is going to go on tender this week so we urge parents and SGB to be patient and allow the process to unfold.”