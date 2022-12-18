Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says plans to build another safer space for homeless people are going ahead, as one of the spaces is being created under the incomplete flyover in Green Point.

We are hoping to build another big Safe Space in Greenpoint as part of our efforts to assist more homeless people off the streets. It is not dignified for anyone to live on the street, so we need residents’ support to green light this new Safe Space in Greenpoint. 🚦✅ pic.twitter.com/yTidoJq5xY — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) December 13, 2022

Cape Town has seen a growing number of homeless people since the outbreak of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

In a video posted on social media Hill-Lewis says a 300 bed unit with ablution facilities and professional services like social workers will be constructed at the cost of R150 million.

“City safe spaces are a dignified form of shelter that give people access to the care interventions they need to re-integrate off the streets things like social workers, healthcare workers, addiction treatment, warm meals and ablution facilities and so on,” Hill-Lewis adds.