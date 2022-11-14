Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile, says plans are being put in place to accommodate residents from the Nancefield Hostel in Soweto, who were displaced following the torrential downpours this weekend.

An estimated 300 people have been affected by the floods which destroyed their homes.

Maile is currently at the hostel assessing the extent of the damages.

“We are here with the representatives of the municipality and we have agreed that the affected families and individuals will have to be relocated. At this point, we are making an assessment and we have agreed that as the province and the municipality we will work together to ensure that we relocate them as soon as possible and where the need arises we will also ask national for additional help. But at this point we will work with the municipality to make resources available.”

VIDEO | Officials assess needs of Nancefield Hostel residents in Soweto following flash floods: