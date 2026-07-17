Plans for permanent govt service centre for Daggakraal, Mpumalanga

Social Development Minister Dina Pule says plans to bring bigger permanent government offices to address the challenges faced by the growing community of Daggakraal in Mpumalanga are at an advanced stage.

This follows concerns about residents of the area who say they travel to faraway towns such as Ermelo and Volkrust to access essential government services.

This includes services from South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and Home Affairs, among others. The Minister is currently leading the Integrated Community Registration Programme in the area.

“This area for me, it’s very strange that it grows so fast, even though it’s very rural and there’s not much of economic activity. So, what we have planned here is that whatever service that we have brought here, for example, we have brought SASSA with all the services that are there in SASSA. When we walk out of here and there are people who say we have not been assisted, all of them are going to be assisted. But in the instance that there are those that have not been assisted, we are going to follow up and assist them at the office.”

Meanwhile, Daggakraal residents have started to flock to the local sports grounds to access the services being offered today. They expressed gratitude to government.

“I am here to apply for a smart card for my child. I didn’t have money to go to Volkrust but I am now using this opportunity since they are here,” says one resident.

Another resident says; “I am here to register a grant for my child. I hope they will assist me because the child is 13 years old now. The child was staying with his aunt but she’s no longer working.”

Minister Pule Engages Older Persons in Daggakraal On the sidelines of the Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme (ICROP) in Daggakraal, Minister of Social Development Ms Dina Pule visited Masisizane Aged Home funded by DSD, where she was welcomed with joyful songs,… pic.twitter.com/cegy80CGc3 — Social Development (@The_DSD) July 17, 2026

The Voices of Daggakraal Matter At the Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme (ICROP) in Daggakraal, community members spoke openly and courageously about the realities they face every day—calling for lasting solutions that protect the dignity and wellbeing of all.… pic.twitter.com/vu9LVTlBU4 — Social Development (@The_DSD) July 17, 2026

-Report by Michael Mdluli