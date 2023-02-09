Johannesburg Water says areas supplied by the Brixton and Northcliff water systems may experience low to no water supply today due to planned maintenance by City Power at the Hursthill substation.

The maintenance will commence at 09:00 and continue until 17:00 this afternoon.

Johannesburg Water Spokesperson, Puleng Mopeli, says: “There is a City Power planned maintenance at the Hursthill substation affecting Johannesburg water’s Brixton and Northcliff systems. This planned maintenance is scheduled to start at 9am to 5pm. Customers in these supply zones may be affected by no water to low pressure throughout the day. Johannesburg Water will be monitoring the affected systems.”

Reminder Region B #Hursthill kindly be reminded of #HursthillPlannedOutage this morning from 09h00 until 17h00. As the supply may be restored anytime, customers are urged to treat their electricity

supply points as live at all times. ^DR pic.twitter.com/Y53Vrh86eV — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) February 9, 2023