The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa has reacted to the latest Pit bull attack on a child, saying that government and law enforcement are partly to blame.

Three-year-old Keketso Saule from Hennenman in the Free State sustained fatal injuries to the head when he was mauled at his neighbour’s home at the weekend.

The federation’s spokesperson Lins Rautenbach says it is time to enforce by-laws that regulate the domestication of this breed of dogs.

“This is a problem and it’s a problem that we are now laying at the feet of our law enforcement and our justice department. Banning the breed of dog isn’t going to work in SA. Licensing needs to come back. If a problem dog is passed on to a neighbour or a friend, when it attacks, you as the owner – you are the one who caused this. Then we need to look at how properties are, how are these dogs being contained.”

Podcast: Pit Bull Federation of South Africa reacts to latest child death:

Residents feeling unsafe

Angry residents of Phomolong Township, Hennenman, say they are terrified by pitbull terriers in the area.

A resident speaking to SABC News Reporter Makgala Masiteng says she fears for the safety of children as the festive season approaches as they will not be able to play freely:

Olebogeng Mosime

Mourners who attended Olebogeng Mosime’s funeral in Bloemfontein last week Friday say it is sickening that there are people who still persist that Pit bulls are pets.

Mourners said that Pit bulls are not pets but killers terrorising communities.

The untimely death of Olebogeng Mosime has left deep wounds. Mourners heard how children were scared to play freely in their yards.

Children and neighbours are still traumatised by the horrific attack.

They say Mosime’s death is a result of negligence and that neighbours are not supposed to pose threats against each other.

The family is still inconsolable.

Mourners at Olebogeng Mosime’s funeral insist Pit bulls should not be kept as pets:

-Additional reporting by Makgala Masiteng