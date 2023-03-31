Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole. The Correctional Services Parole Board’s decision was announced on Friday. The former Paralympian, who was imprisoned in 2016 for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, was seeking an early release from prison.

Reeva Steenkamp’s family members earlier said they are baffled as to why the Correctional Services Parole Board is holding a hearing for Oscar Pistorius before they have fully recovered from their loss.

Steenkamp’s mother, June made representations at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Friday morning.

Pistorius is seeking parole after serving almost a decade of his 13-year sentence which began in 2017.

The High Court in Pretoria convicted and jailed the renowned Paralympian for murdering his girlfriend Steenkamp at his Pretoria East home on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

The Steenkamp family lawyer, Tania Koen addressed the media outside the centre.

“It was very unpleasant for her – the circumstances. But she knows that she had to do it for Reeva and she did it and I am very proud of her and she is very relieved that it’s over. Obviously how she felt and what her feelings are. And as I have said before, she doesn’t feel that he’s rehabilitated and hasn’t told the truth, and for that both her and Barry submit that he must not be released on parole,” Koen explains.

Oscar Pistorius’ parole hearing set for today: Tania Koen

We are opposing his parole application!!! Oscar Pistorius needs to serve his full sentence for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp! pic.twitter.com/4Gg1inr75E — Women For Change (@womenforchange5) March 31, 2023

Reeva’s father, Barry did not make the hearing due to ill health. But, his victim impact statement was read out to the parole board.

SABC News Chriselda Lewis speaks to the Steenkamp family lawyer Tania Koen:

