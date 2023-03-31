The parole board will first notify the family of Reeva Steenkamp of its decision on whether or not it will grant Oscar Pistorius parole before making it public.

Pistorius has so far served half of his 13-year sentence for murdering his girlfriend Steenkamp on Valentine’s day in 2013.

If he is granted parole, Pistorius, who is now 36, could be freed in a matter of days.

Steenkamp’s mother, June, who has made some representations, said she did not believe Pistorius was remorseful.

She has already left the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria where the parole hearing is under way.

Carmen Dodd read out the victim impact statement from the deceased’s father Barry Steenkamp, who could not attend the hearing due to ill health.

“What Barry said was that he will never find closure until Oscar tells the truth. He says he can’t sleep at night and find closure until the real truth is given to him. He says before he dies, he has one wish and that is Oscar would just tell us exactly what happened that night,” adds Dodd.

The video below is reporting more on the story: