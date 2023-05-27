Orlando Pirates have beaten Sekhukhune United by two goals to one in the Nedbank Cup final at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Sibusiso Vilakazi put Sekhukhune in the lead in the 12th minute, with Tapelo Xoki drawing things level at the half time with a spot kick in extra time.

With fulltime approaching the match seemed to be destined for extra time but the Soweto Giants sealed the win with a goal from Terence Dzvukamanja scoring in the 95th minute, breaking the hearts of Sekhukhune fans and players.