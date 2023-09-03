Orlando Pirates laid down the early marker in the MTN 8 semifinals, when they beat a 10-man Stellenbosch FC 2-1 in the first leg in a sold out Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

Stellies, who had Thabo Moloisane red carded in the first half, opened the scoring through Ivorian defender Ismael Olivier Toure in injury time in the first half.

Buccaneers striker Zakhele Lepasa levelled matters midway through the second-half.

Namibian midfielder, Deon Hotto clinched the winner in injury time to give Pirates a 2-1 advantage going into the second leg.