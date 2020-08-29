Zakhele Lepasa came off the bench and scored the winner for the Buccaneers early in the second half.

Orlando Pirates beat Supersport United 2-1 in an ABSA Premiership match played at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. Zakhele Lepasa came off the bench and scored the winner for the Buccaneers early in the second half.

☠ FT || @orlandopirates 2 – 1 @SuperSportFC

🥅 29′ Pule

🥅 58′ Lepasa

Cometh the hour, cometh the men! Lepasa’s intro immediately paid dividends, as Sandilands performed heroics at the other end. The Bucs record their 1st win since the return

⚫⚪🔴⭐#AbsaPrem#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/oLkQagzaQF — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 29, 2020

In another match, AmaZulu claimed three points against Black Leopards in a relegation battle.

Pirates, who were yet to win since the resumption of football in South Africa following the coronavirus imposed break, took on third-placed Supersport in Johannesburg. The Buccaneers were determined to change their fortunes and Vincent Pule opened the scoring with a fine strike.

Just before halftime, Amatsatsantsa found the equaliser from a corner-kick. At halftime, the two sides were level pegging at 1-1.

Early in the second half, Lepasa came on for Frank Gabadihno Mhango. He made an immediate impact, netting Pirates’ second goal of the match.

Supersport had a chance to score from the penalty spot, only to be denied by Wayne Sandilands. The visitors won yet another penalty, and Sandilands, once again, stood his ground in goals.

Pirates held on to their lead and won the match 2-1.

Amazulu vs Black Leopards

In the capital city at the Lucas Moripe stadium in Atteridgeville township, there was a battle to avoid the dreaded relegation zone. AmaZulu, who have been found wanting, were up against fellow strugglers in Leopards.

Usuthu pushed numbers forward early in the match and they were duly rewarded.

That goal and three points, took AmaZulu up to 13th on the standings. They now have 28 points from as many matches, two points above Leopards who also played 28 encounters.