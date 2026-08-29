Pirates reach another MTN 8 final

Orlando Pirates are on course to win their fifth MTN 8 trophy in a row. Pirates, who have already won this competition four times in a row, are through to their fifth successive final.

The MTN 8 defending champions thumped Sekhukhune United 3-nil at the sold-out Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto. Pirates advance with a 4-nil aggregate win over Babina Noko.

MTN 8 defending champions Orlando Pirates came into this match with a slender 1-nil lead after beating Sekhukhune United by a solitary goal in the first-leg semi-final in Polokwane last weekend.

The visitors played the second-leg encounter without their suspended head coach Cedric Kaze, who received a red card in the previous match.

This was a third meeting between the two sides in seven days after the two teams met in a league encounter on Tuesday. Pirates were looking for their third win in a row against Babina Noko.

The home side were the first to threaten as early as the fourth minute, but keeper Toster Ntsabatha made a good save to deny Oswin Appollis.

Nsabatha kept United in the game with another brilliant save midway through the first half. But Pirates finally broke the deadlock through Thapelo Mokobodi.

It did not take long before Ghampani Lungu made it 2-nil for the Buccaneers. Pirates enjoyed a comfortable 3-nil aggregate lead at half-time.

Sekhukhune tried to claw their way back into the match in the 60th minute but were denied by Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine.

Kamogelo Sebelebele put the issue beyond doubt, scoring the third goal for Pirates on the stroke of full time.

Pirates will next visit rookies Kruger United on Tuesday, before playing in the preliminary round of this season’s CAF Champions League next weekend.