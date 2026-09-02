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Pirates overcome stuttering first half to crush Kruger United

  • Orlando Pirates celebrate.
  • Image Credits :
  • X-@orlandopirates
SABC Sport

Orlando Pirates did not have it all their own way in the first half of the match but eventually romped to a 4-0 victory against Kruger United as the Soweto giants maintained their unbeaten start in the Betway Premiership.

The Buccaneers now have four wins and a draw in their opening five league matches this season and are three points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns, who take on Milford FC on Wednesday.

Pirates got a quick start and were awarded a penalty as early as the third minute when winger Kamogelo Sebelebele was fouled in the box, with Ghampani Lungu stepping up to convert from 12 yards.

PSL newcomers Kruger showed they would not be overawed by the defending champions though and carved out some brilliant opportunities to get the equaliser.

Aphiwe Mphote should have done better when he put his header over the bar while the striker saw another effort cleared off the line by defender S’bangani Zulu.

The best opportunity, however, fell to Boitumelo Malatji, who found himself unmarked at the far post but saw his close-range shot hit the woodwork before eventually being cleared.

Kruger would rue those missed chances as the Soweto giants flexed their muscles in the second half with the attacking players on the pitch coming to the fore.

Boitumelo Radiopane put the Buccaneers 2-0 ahead after beating the offside trap before applying the finish, while Yanela Mbuthuma came off the bench to complete his brace and wrap up the big victory.

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