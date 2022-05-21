Orlando Pirates fans were left disappointed on Friday after their team lost 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out in the CAF Confederation Cup final. The game, against Moroccan side RSB Berkane, ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Nigeria.

🌟 @RSBfootball 🌟 The Moroccans are crowned #TotalEnergiesCAFCC champions for the second time in their history! 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/275XI6x3T0 — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) May 20, 2022

Thembinkosi Lorch’s penalty was saved by Berkane’s goalkeeper Akbi Hamza, handing the Moroccan side the cup.

It was heartbreak for the South African side in their third final and are yet to lift the silverware.

The Soweto Giants were runners-up in their last two appearances in the final of CAF competitions.

RS Berkane took the lead in extra time but Pirates equalised in the dying minutes of extra time after Lorch scored.