MTN8 Champions, Orlando Pirates, will look to get back to winning ways in the DSTV Premiership when they play their first home game of the new year against Golden Arrows on Saturday.

Pirates have lost three consecutive league matches and their form has dropped since they won the first trophy of the season, beating Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns en route to lifting the trophy.

But coach, Jose Riveiro, says the team’s performances have been encouraging and only results have not come their way. The Spaniard says they will go for maximum points when they host Arrows at the Orlando stadium.

Orlando Pirates was the team to beat in the MTN8 competition and convincingly beat Sundowns 3-NIL in the second leg of the semi-final of the competition. The Buccaneers were playing the brand of football they are known for with winger, Monnapula Saleng, as well as forwards, Kermit Erasmus and Zakhele Lepasa, combining well.

However, after winning the MTN8 competition, Pirates’ form seemed to have dropped and they lost 1-NIL to their arch rival Chiefs in the Soweto Derby.

Despite losing another two league matches in a row against Sundowns and Cape Town City, Riveiro says the team didn’t perform poorly.

“I think we played a very good game outstanding game. We have a clear way to play we will try again to be better than the opponent. When you know what you want to do and you have a clear structure you don’t change so much because of the result.”

Pirates are now eighth on the DSTV premiership table and will be out of contention for the title if they drop more points. And with Sundowns having a 13 points lead at the top, Riveiro has conceded it will be tough to catch them, but says they won’t give up.

“There’s a team which is getting a really big advantage with the other competitors and it’s going to be very tough for all of us even to get close to that. Are we giving up? Never. The condition is that we are competitive.

Pirates and Golden Arrows match will be played at the Orlando Stadium and kick-off is at half past three on Saturday afternoon.