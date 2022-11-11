Pirates fans will be hoping their team will avenge the DSTV premiership defeat their team suffered to Chiefs a fortnight ago when the two meet again on Saturday.

With Pirates having beaten Amazulu to lift the MTN8 trophy last Saturday, the match couldn’t have come at a better time with both sets of fans looking forward to it.

Watch: Orlando Pirates beat AmaZulu FC to lift the MTN 8 Cup Final

Pirates will once again go into the fixture as favourites like they did the last time the teams met.

Pirates had defeated Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-final of the MTN8 competition before the last Soweto derby. And this time around the Pirates players’ confidence is high again after success in the MTN8.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says their plan is to show another good performance one more time.

“Obviously, we are still so happy and so proud about our last achievement together so after that success the mood and motivation is high. But we are still learning so this will give us an opportunity to improve to play hopefully two beautiful games and like I said we are motivated and hoping to show a great performance one more time.”

Kaizer Chiefs fans would like their team to show the win a fortnight ago was no fluke and the team will have a chance to demonstrate that.

Chiefs coach, Arthur Zwane says past results don’t count for anything when these two teams meet.

“To be quite honest we playing against the champions of MTN so I think their confidence will be more than ours because they’ve just won. But previous reasons count for nothing when these two giants meet now we have a new challenge that we have to conquer. “

Sundowns will play Amazulu in the first semi-final of the competition in the morning.

It is uncommon for top-flight football matches to be played as early as half past nine. However, Sundowns coach, Rhulani Mokoena, says it doesn’t make a difference and for the players, it’s a match that has to be won.

“I can say I am used to this because I coach Black Poison sometimes on the weekends and some of your colleagues are there with me, us. This is the game of football and it belongs to the players and there’s a game to win.”

Carling Black Label director, Arne Rust, says the winners will pocket no less than a million rand, while all 16 teams will be paid a sum of money for putting their names in the hat for the competition.

“There’s always cash money at the end the winning team wins nothing less than a million rand and if that’s not something to play for then I don’t know. And all of the 16 teams that put their names in the hat have been paid for their participation.”

Chiefs are the current champions of the competition and have won four titles, while Pirates are the most successful team in the competition with five titles.