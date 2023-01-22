Orlando Pirates beat Stellenbosch FC 4-1 to move to the fourth position on the log in a DSTV Premiership match at Orlando stadium in Soweto on Sunday afternoon.

Stellenbosch FC are staring down the barrel, languishing just above bottom placed Marumo Gallants on the table.

Thabang Monare, captain Innocent Maela, Kermit Erasmus and Phillip Ndlondlo scored for the Buccaneers, while Mervin Boji scored a consolation goal for the Stellies.

Pirates registered their second successive victory, while Stellenbosch suffered their second loss in a row. Reporting by Vincent Sitsula