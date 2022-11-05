Orlando Pirates are the 2022 MTN 8 champions after a 1-0 win over AmaZulu in the final played in front of a sellout crowd at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates went through to the final of this season’s MTN8 after thrashing the star studded Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium last month.

The victory sees the Soweto Giants reclaim the title which they had won at the same venue in 2020, making it their 11th win overall in Top-Eight competition.

Over 52 000 fans were in attendance.

