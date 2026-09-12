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Pirates advance in CAF Champions League

  • Orlando Pirates won 3-1 over La Cure Waves, from Mauritius
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @orlandopirates
Anton Snyman

Orlando Pirates have advanced to the next round of the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League with a 3-1 victory over La Cure Waves from Mauritius at the Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto..

After a goalless draw in Mauritius last week, the Buccaneers found themselves in spot of bother, conceding an early goal against the amateur side. But Pirates scored three unanswered goals, all in the first half, to survive.

They next play the winner of the match between African Stars of Namibia and Gabon’s Mangasport to see who’ll advance to the group stages of Africa’s elite club competition.

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