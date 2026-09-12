Pirates advance in CAF Champions League

Orlando Pirates have advanced to the next round of the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League with a 3-1 victory over La Cure Waves from Mauritius at the Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto..

⚽️ ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕦𝕖 🏆 🥅 ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Amabhakabhaka have extended their leading margin! 𝐎𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 3⃣➖1⃣ 𝐋𝐚 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 2

🌐 https://t.co/afggCu6HfA#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/dIhfl5jzxF — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) September 12, 2026

After a goalless draw in Mauritius last week, the Buccaneers found themselves in spot of bother, conceding an early goal against the amateur side. But Pirates scored three unanswered goals, all in the first half, to survive.

They next play the winner of the match between African Stars of Namibia and Gabon’s Mangasport to see who’ll advance to the group stages of Africa’s elite club competition.