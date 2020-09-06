The details of the recalled product is: Code: 27327, Single Unit Barcode: 6001240225592 which would be printed on the side of the can, a best before date of 01.04.2021 or 02.04.2021.

In a statement, the company says it has received reports of glass shards in the 330-millilitre cans.

Statement from Pioneer Foods:

An investigation is under way into the cause and extent of the contamination, but as a precautionary measure Pioneer Foods has resolved to recall the batch.

The company has urged consumers to check their cans for the following batch numbers and return them to the store at which it was purchased.

The details are:

Product Code: 27327

Single Unit Barcode: 6001240225592 which would be printed on the side of the can

Best Before date: 01.04.2021 or 02.04.2021.