Pillay records a personal best time to qualify got Olympics

The 21-year-old Lythe Pillay recorded a personal best time of 44,33 seconds to win the men’s 400-metre race in spectacular fashion at the South African Athletics championship in Pietermaritzburg.

He became the second fastest South African over the distance behind world record holder Wayde van Niekerk and his winning time was also well within the Olympic qualifying standard.

Pillay and his closest rivals were neck and neck going into the final straight before the 21-year-old pulled away.

The women’s 400-metre race also delivered a remarkable performance from Shirley Nekhubui. She won the women’s 200-metre a couple of hours earlier and then went on to become the SA champion in the more gruelling 400-metre as well.

In the men’s 200 metres, 20-year-old Benjamin Richardson was crowned SA champion beating Wayde van Niekerk, who only competed in this event.

Richardson’s time of 20,16 was also good enough to achieve Olympic qualification.

Edmond Du Plessis just missed out on Olympic qualification after winning the men’s 800 metres. His winning time was 1:44,92 and the qualifying standard is 1:44,7.

Charne Swart is the 800-metre women’s champion recording a time outside the Olympic qualification standard. And Glenrose Xaba added the 10 000 metres title to the 5000 metres title she won earlier in the week.