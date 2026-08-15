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Pilchard herpes virus genetic material detected in sardines

  • File: Sardine run in Umgababa, South Africa.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment says laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of pilchard herpes virus (PHV) genetic material in sardines sampled along the West Coast.

Scientists are still investigating whether the virus caused the recent mass deaths.

The department says tests have found no toxins associated with harmful algal blooms.

It has also advised the public to avoid consuming or collecting dead or dying fish.

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