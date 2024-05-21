PIKITUP ropes in temp workers to clear waste backlog

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Johannesburg’s waste management company PIKITUP says it will ask its temporary workers to help clear the waste backlog in the CBD.

Casual workers whose contracts with the company are about to expire have been protesting outside the PIKITUP depots since Monday last week, demanding permanent jobs.

The waste has meanwhile been piling up in the Johannesburg city centre.

PIKITUP spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi says only two of their 12 depots are operational.

“The owners of ad hoc fleets, used to assist the company with waste collection, will be requested to provide compactor trucks and personnel to help clean the city and clear the waste backlog caused by the strike. Pikitup Management condemns the actions of the protesters and appeals to them to refrain from violent and threatening conduct, which prevents employees from fulfilling their responsibilities to the residents of the city who have a constitutional right to a clean environment,” said Mkhwanazi.