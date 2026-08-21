PIKITUP casual workers call off strike action at waste depots

Striking PIKITUP casual workers have confirmed that they have called off their protest action at waste depots, following the waste management company’s announcement on Thursday that collection services at all 12 depots had been restored.

WATCH | Johannesburg’s waste management entity, Pikitup, has confirmed that the protest at its depots has ended. The entity says waste collection services have been restored across all 12 depots. For more news, visit https://t.co/N9V5BF4stZ. pic.twitter.com/F9X0mLYRsc — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 20, 2026

The protest disrupted waste collection in parts of Johannesburg with Randburg, Marlboro and Avalon among the most impacted.

The casual workers were demanding to be employed permanently among other demands.

PIKITUP casual worker representative Themba Magoda says, “The feedback from yesterday’s meeting between casual workers, Pikitup and COJ we have reached an agreement with PIKITUP. We agreed that there won’t be any protests happening in PIKITUP depots with casual workers and PIKITUP agreed they will carry on with the recruitments.”

Video | Pikitup Strike | Rubbish piling up across Johannesburg as Pikitup casual workers down tools