The Pietermaritzburg Regional Court has sentenced a man to four terms of life imprisonment for the rape of four boys.

The man pleaded guilty to the rape of boys aged between four and eight years old. One of them was his step-brother.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson Kara says the children were playing outside his house when he called them individually into his room and raped them.

“The incidents took place in May 2021 in the Imbali area of Pietermaritzburg. In his plea, the man mentioned that he had been suffering from depression following his break-up with his girlfriend. He said that he had initially considered suicide but instead decided to rape the boys instead. In sentencing the man, the court also deemed him unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name must be entered in the National Register for Sex Offenders.”