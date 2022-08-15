South African retailer Pick n Pay has launched a new supermarket brand that it says is aimed at consumers in the growing middle market.

Over 100 existing stores will be converted to Pick n Pay QualiSave stores across the country.

The new name has been launched at its Eerste River store in Cape Town. The company says six QualiSave stores have already been revamped over the last three months.

These stores will offer customers a range of 8 000 products with an emphasis on essentials.

“It’s very much focused on the fresh areas especially bakery as well as produce and butchery play a very dominant and strategic role and so consequently behind you what you see as well what we do on commodities, and it is all with the objective to serve customers in a more refined and targeted way in those communities that we serve,” says Pick n Pay Group CEO Pieter Boone.